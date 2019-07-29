LADOT Improving Griffith Park Observatory/Los Feliz DASH Service

Starting next Monday August 5, LADOT is improving service on its DASH Observatory/Los Feliz bus line.

The Observatory/Los Feliz DASH line connects from Griffith Park’s Griffith Observatory to the Metro Red Line Sunset/Vermont Station. Current DASH shuttle service got underway in 2017, when the city began charging for parking at and around the observatory. It quickly became very popular including serving lots of tourists year round. The observatory shuttle is highly recommended by Curbed’s Alissa Walker for access to great views of the Hollywood Sign. It also draws praise from Streetsblog Chicago. The service is held up as a noteworthy best practice example in Metro’s recently-approved Transit to Parks Strategic Plan.

Starting next Monday, LADOT improvements will include:

Increased Frequency – DASH service will operate every 15 minutes seven days/week, up from the current every 20 minutes.

– DASH service will operate every 15 minutes seven days/week, up from the current every 20 minutes. Extended Weekday Service Hours – The shuttle currently runs from noon until 10 p.m. on weekdays (and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.) Starting next week it will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Before 10 a.m., the short-line route includes only the area up to Los Feliz Boulevard. At 10 a.m. the route extends to the observatory and park. Note that Griffith Observatory is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rider fare remains 50 cents for cash, or 35 cents when paid by stored-value TAP card.

The Observatory/Los Feliz DASH line runs on quiet zero-emission air-conditioned electric buses that re-charge when coming downhill.

LADOT anticipates that the improved line will serve 460,000 riders in its first year.

For the latest Observatory/Los Feliz schedule, route, and fare information, see the LADOT Transit webpage.