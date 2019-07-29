LADOT Improving Griffith Park Observatory/Los Feliz DASH Service

Catch LADOT Transit's electric DASH bus at the Sunset/Vermont Metro Red Line Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Catch LADOT Transit's electric DASH bus at the Sunset/Vermont Metro Red Line Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Starting next Monday August 5, LADOT is improving service on its DASH Observatory/Los Feliz bus line.

The Observatory/Los Feliz DASH line connects from Griffith Park’s Griffith Observatory to the Metro Red Line Sunset/Vermont Station. Current DASH shuttle service got underway in 2017, when the city began charging for parking at and around the observatory. It quickly became very popular including serving lots of tourists year round. The observatory shuttle is highly recommended by Curbed’s Alissa Walker for access to great views of the Hollywood Sign. It also draws praise from Streetsblog Chicago. The service is held up as a noteworthy best practice example in Metro’s recently-approved Transit to Parks Strategic Plan.

Starting next Monday, LADOT improvements will include:

  • Increased Frequency – DASH service will operate every 15 minutes seven days/week, up from the current every 20 minutes.
  • Extended Weekday Service Hours – The shuttle currently runs from noon until 10 p.m. on weekdays (and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.) Starting next week it will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Before 10 a.m., the short-line route includes only the area up to Los Feliz Boulevard. At 10 a.m. the route extends to the observatory and park. Note that Griffith Observatory is open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rider fare remains 50 cents for cash, or 35 cents when paid by stored-value TAP card.

The Observatory/Los Feliz DASH line runs on quiet zero-emission air-conditioned electric buses that re-charge when coming downhill.

LADOT anticipates that the improved line will serve 460,000 riders in its first year.

LADOT's Observatory/Los Feliz DASH upgrades - via LADOT
LADOT’s Observatory/Los Feliz DASH upgrades – via LADOT

 

For the latest Observatory/Los Feliz schedule, route, and fare information, see the LADOT Transit webpage.

  • Matt

    How does this Combined Observatory/Los Feliz Route affect the existing Observatory (every 20 minutes) and Los Feliz (every 15 minutes, including from 6 AM to 10 AM) routes?

    As far as I can tell, the existing routes combined have 7 trips per hour (6:00, 6:15, 6:30, 6:45 for the Los Feliz route, and 6:00, 6:20, and 6:40 for the Observatory Route). Is that correct?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

LADOT Upgrading DASH, Commuter Express, Cityride – Asking for Input

By Joe Linton |
The city of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) is proposing an extensive suite of changes to the way it operates transit. LADOT transit operations include DASH shuttle buses, Commuter Express buses, and Cityride service for the elderly and persons with disabilities. The good news is that services are expanding. Generally, LADOT characterizes the planned citywide modifications as bringing […]

Coming Soon:Free Bus Rides to Dodger Stadium

By Damien Newton |
The #4 Metro Bus Currently Rides Close to the Stadium, but There’s Still the Walk up the Hill The LADOT and the Los Angeles Dodgers have struck a deal to bring transit back to Dodger Stadium on game day. Starting with the first game after the all-star break and continuing through the rest of the […]

New Griffith Park Traffic Plan Promising But Flawed

By Joe Linton |
The L.A. City Department of Recreation and Parks has released a new “Griffith Park Action Plan” [PDF] designed to deal with car congestion primarily from Hollywood Sign visitors. Last night, DRP and City Councilmember David Ryu hosted a community meeting to receive public feedback on the proposal. Nearly 200 people attended the forum, where DRP and […]