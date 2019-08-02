Metro Bike Share Expanding to North Hollywood Next Week

Metro Bike Share is coming to North Hollywood next week. Photo via Metro Bike Share
Yesterday, Metro Bike Share announced that its bikes will be available in North Hollywood next week. These will be the first municipal bike-share bikes available in the San Fernando Valley.

Metro Bike Share states that there will be thirteen smart-bike stations open for next week’s NoHo launch, with more stations in the coming weeks, including at the North Hollywood Red Line Station. North Hollywood stations will include: (view current station map)

  • Lankershim & Hesby
  • Lankershim & Vineland
  • Lankershim & Califa
  • Chandler & Laurel Cyn
  • Chandler & Colfax
  • Riverside & Colfax
  • Magnolia & Cartwright
  • Chandler & Cahuenga
  • Tujunga & Hatteras
  • Vineland & Burbank
  • Lankershim & Moorpark
  • Magnolia & Clybourn
  • Vineland & Otsego

Metro Bike-Share expansion to the San Fernando Valley has been championed by L.A. City Councilmember Nury Martinez. The NoHo expansion was approved in late 2018, though there was no firm opening date set at that time. Earlier this year Metro solicited input on NoHo bike-share docking locations.

Metro Bike-Share smart-dock bikes have been expanding recently in Koreatown and East Hollywood, though coverage there remains somewhat spotty compared to downtown L.A. and Westside service areas.

