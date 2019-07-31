Today’s Headline

  • E-Scooter Companies Are Responsible For User Behavior (LAT)
  • Metro Making Blue Line More Reliable (The Source)
  • FoLAR’s Take On Huge Opportunities At Taylor Yard (LAT)
  • Melrose BID Plans Pedestrian Plaza (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Homeless Pedestrian Killed On 5 Freeway In Atwater (Eastsider)
    …Fatal Crash On 10 Freeway In Ontario (ABC7)
  • County Supervisors Approve $6.5M For Supportive Housing (Urbanize)
  • Steve Lopez On What Happens With Homeless’ Possessions (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA