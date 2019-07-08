This Week In Livable Streets
This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Plan to attend community meetings on Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. Also: Transportation Camp, Crenshaw Crossing, James Rojas planning workshop, and more.
- Starting Tuesday 7/9 Metro will host a series of five community meetings on planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit. Already, NIMBYs are vocally opposing the BRT project. Livability and equity advocates need to write emails on needed improvements and plan to attend meeting/s starting tomorrow:
– Tues 7/9 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Lankershim Arts Center, 5108 Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood (Facebook event)
– Wed 7/10 from 6-8 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street (Facebook event)
– Sat 7/13 from 1-3 p.m. at Eagle Rock Plaza, Suite 236, 2700 Colorado Boulevard (Facebook event)
– Mon 7/15 from 6–8 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank (Facebook event)
– Wed 7/17 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Glendale Downtown Central Library, 222 E. Harvard Street (Facebook event)
NoHo-Pasadena BRT project specifics and meeting details (click on ‘Meetings’ tab) at Metro project webpage.
- Thursday 7/11 – Watt Companies and their partners are hosting a community meeting on Crenshaw Crossing, a planned transit-oriented development at Metro- and County-owned sites adjacent to Expo/Crenshaw stations. The plan is to build housing (market-rate and affordable), retail and community space on two parcels totaling 3.4 acres. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Boulevard, in South L.A. For details and to register, see Metro’s The Source.
- Thursday 7/11 – Place It! will host James Rojas’ Shaping Urban Space interactive community planning workshop from 4-6 p.m. at the at the Cypress Park Branch Library at 1150 Cypress Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Starting Friday 7/12 Metro will be closing the westernmost portion of the Green Line for final tie-in work to the new Crenshaw/LAX Line. Details at The Source.
- Saturday 7/13 – Transportation Camp LA 2019 will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs at 337 Charles E Young Drive East. This “unconference” will be an open venue for sharing and learning about the region’s transportation issues and successes. TransportationCamp will covers urban transportation issues in all their forms, including economic, social, public health, and environmental impacts. Details and registration via Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.