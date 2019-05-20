626 Golden Streets Mission to Mission – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed car-free streets at yesterday’s 626 Golden Streets ‘Mission to Mission’ event. The five-mile-long open streets festival extended through the cities of South Pasadena, Alhambra, and San Gabriel. The event was produced by Active SGV, working with the host cities, with funding from Metro.

The route was a mix of residential streets – many lined with beautiful mature trees – and commercial areas. Each city hosted an activity hub featuring live music, art, vendors, booths, kids activities, and more. Various restaurants and other establishments along the route offered discounts and specials for Golden Streets participants. Cafes and bakeries were thronged with foot traffic.

It rained a bit in the morning. But then cleared up, leaving cool, clean air – perfect for all the people bicycling, running, walking, skating, and otherwise making their way along the route.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s 626 Golden Streets?

SBLA coverage of San Gabriel Valley livability is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”