SGV Connect 40: Protected Bike Lanes for Pasadena and Freeway Barriers for the 210

Leading off today’s podcast, Kris Fortin speaks with Blair Miller of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition to get an update on the protected bike lane proposed for Union Street in Pasadena. Unlike the planned road diet for Orange Grove Boulevard that was scrapped earlier this year, there has not been nearly the same level of opposition for this project. Miller and Fortin report that, instead, advocates for safe streets were galvanized by the NIMBY Bikelash on that project last year.

Then Damien Newton talks with Androush Danielians, Executive Officer of Project Engineering at L.A. Metro, about the I-210 Barrier Project. For more than a decade, drivers have been crashing their vehicles onto the train tracks where the Metro Gold Line train runs in the middle of the 210 Freeway through Pasadena and Arcadia. At last month’s Metro Board meeting, the Board voted to move forward with a project to create barriers between the freeway and Metro property. For more coverage of this issue from Streetsblog, click here.

