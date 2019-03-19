Streetsblog Welcomes Two New Honorees for Our May 9th Fundraiser Streetsblog will honor Active SGV and Jason Islas along with Asm. Laura Friedman, Justice for Woon, and the David Bohnett Foundation

As tickets continue to sell, and sponsors begin to sign up to show their support, we’re happy to announce two new honorees for our May 9th dinner party and fundraiser. If you would like to join us, you can purchase tickets at our Eventbrite page. If you would like to sponsor the event, click here to see our flyer.

Joining honorees Justice for Woon, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and the David Bohnett Foundation are Active SGV (formerly Bike SGV) and Jason Islas.

If you are somehow unaware of Active SGV, you have a lot to catch up on. This super group helps cities in the San Gabriel Valley create transportation plans, helps program Open Streets events large and small, runs a diversion program for bicyclists who receive traffic tickets, teaches safe bicycling skills, conducts bicycle counts, and much more. Check out their website for more information, or catch up on Streetsblog’s podcast SGV Connect.

We’ll also be honoring Jason Islas, the former editor of Santa Monica Next and one of our teammates at Streetsblog Los Angeles. For four years until last May, Jason covered the people, policies, and projects that make Santa Monica a progressive force, calling out city leadership when its decisions did not live up to that standard. Jason also wrote about housing policy at the city, county, and state level. His work for Streetsblog can be read here.

We’re also happy to announce our first three sponsors for the event: Pocrass and De Los Reyes LLP Attorneys, Cohen Law Partners, and City Fabrick. For more information on these groups, click on their logos below.