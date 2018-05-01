SGV Connect 20 – A New Meeting on Protected Bikeways in Pasadena

This week SGV Connect goes back to Pasadena to check in with Greg Gunther. A lot has happened since we last talked, just a couple of weeks ago. Anti-road diet forces rallying behind the banner of Keep Pasadena Moving stormed a community meeting on a proposed road diet for Orange Grove Boulevard.

Gunther explains how the Union Street Protected Bike Lane Project is very different than the proposed Orange Grove Boulevard project. Gunther also urges everyone to attend next Wednesday’s meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Pasadena Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the city’s website, or listen to our podcast.

In addition to the road diets and protected bike lane stories, we also discuss Metro’s bike-share system in Pasadena. Metro is considering moving some of the Metro Bike stations in Pasadena to be more effective and is looking for community feedback. You can answer their online survey, by clicking here.

