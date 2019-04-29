Open Thread: Long Beach’s Beach Streets and CicLAvia 30

Beach Streets photo via RobertGarciaLB/Twitter
Beach Streets photo via RobertGarciaLB/Twitter

This weekend saw not one, but two, open streets events in Long Beach County. If you attended, or have thoughts about either, please leave them in the comments section below.

Saturday saw the 6th annual Beach Streets come to 2.5 miles of Pacific Avenue. In addition to opening the streets to bicyclists, pedestrians and any and all road users not in a car. The city and civic associations such as Skate Kids or the Arts Council of Long Beach programmed pit stops and events throughout the route. For more on Beach Streets Pacific Avenue, head over to the Long Beach Post or the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Image via CicLAvia/Twitter
Image via CicLAvia/Twitter

The next day saw CicLAvia 30 return to Wilmington with a compact 2.25 mile route along C Street, Avalon Boulevard and M Street brought the iconic CicLAvia for the second time in three years. Some of the groups participating in CicLAvia included the Mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, Las Fotos Project, Self-Help Graphics, and Street Poets Inc.

Did you attend either event? Is there something just cool about having a choice for open streets events? Let us know in the comments section your thoughts on the weekend that was.

