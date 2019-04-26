Today’s Headlines
- Garcetti’s “Commitment” to Watered Down Vision Zero Is Killing People (LAT)
- VZero Opponents Seize on Stats to Attack Traffic Safety (RestoreVenice/Twitter)
- But At Least We’re Installing Official Memorials to Fallen Cyclists (Spectrum 1)
- Times Goes After High Speed Rail Consultants for Rail Line’s PR Problems
- Santa Monica Considers Axing Official Bike Share (SMDP)
- Metro Delays Rapid Bus Line Between NoHo and Pasadena (Daily News)
- But Keeps Door Open for Rail on Vermont (Curbed, Urbanize)
- It’s the One Year Anniversary of Garcetti’s Pledge to Build More Housing for Homeless (LAT)
- Long Beach Transit Vice Chair : Everyone Deserves a Safe Street (LB Post)
- Crazed Columnist Spreads Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories (Daily News)