Today’s Headlines

  • Garcetti’s “Commitment” to Watered Down Vision Zero Is Killing People (LAT)
  • VZero Opponents Seize on Stats to Attack Traffic Safety (RestoreVenice/Twitter)
  • But At Least We’re Installing Official Memorials to Fallen Cyclists (Spectrum 1)
  • Times Goes After High Speed Rail Consultants for Rail Line’s PR Problems
  • Santa Monica Considers Axing Official Bike Share (SMDP)
  • Metro Delays Rapid Bus Line Between NoHo and Pasadena (Daily News)
  • But Keeps Door Open for Rail on Vermont (Curbed, Urbanize)
  • It’s the One Year Anniversary of Garcetti’s Pledge to Build More Housing for Homeless (LAT)
  • Long Beach Transit Vice Chair : Everyone Deserves a Safe Street (LB Post)
  • Crazed Columnist Spreads Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories (Daily News)