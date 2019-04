Today’s Headlines

L.A. To Pay Tribute To Fallen Cyclists (KTLA)

Metro Board Wants High-Speed Rail Monies (Curbed)

L.A. Blames Driver For Hyperion Crash, Plans Safety Upgrades (Curbed)

Sunnyvale Driver Deliberately Rams Into Pedestrians, Injuring Eight (LAT)

L.A. Streets Need More Shade (Places Journal)

GoMonrovia Seeks Bradbury Funding (SGV Tribune)

Beverly Hills Seeks Input on Complete Streets Plan (Biking in L.A.)

DUI Suspect Driver Crashes Into NoHo Auto Dealership (Daily News)

Study: Roadmap to an Equitable Low-Carbon Future (USC Dornsife)

Study: L.A. Has Worst Ozone Pollution (LAT)

Study: Warming Brings More Unhealthy Air Quality (Guardian)

S.B. 50 Could (and Should) Re-Zone All of Palo Alto (LAT)

