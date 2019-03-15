Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena, Alhambra, Move Forward on Obtaining 710 “Stubs” (Star-News)
- Metro Hosting Community Meetings on Orange Line Improvements (Daily News)
- Metro Also Hosting Meetings on Crenshaw/LAX Routes (The Source)
- So….Why Will Beverly Hills Subway Stop Be the Only Metro Stop with Bathrooms? (LA Mag)
- Mid-City West Council Calls For Traffic Safety Study For Fairfax Asterisk (Beverly Press)
- Bird Lays Off Dozens Of Employees (TechCrunch, The Information)
- More on MicroTransit on the Westside (Argo)
- Luxury Housing Developer Working on Moving Angels to Long Beach (LB Post)
- Ride Share for People with Disabilities Opens in DTLA (NBC4)
- California Is “Drought Free” Enjoy the Super Bloom While It Lasts (LAT, LAT)
