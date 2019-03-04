This Week In Livable Streets
Jane Jacobs, March Forth, and Union Station bike/ped connections
- Monday 2/4 – Today L.A. Walks is hosting its March Forth happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at the Everson Royce Bar at 1936 E. 7th Street in the DTLA Arts District. Details at L.A. Walks or Facebook event.
- Tuesday 3/5 – Metro will host a community update meeting on the planned L.A. Union Station Forecourt and Esplanade Improvements to enhance safety and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Biscailuz Gallery at 125 Paseo de la Plaza at El Pueblo/Olvera Street in downtown L.A. Presentation will start at 6 p.m. Details at Metro project web page.
- Sunday 3/10 – The L.A. Conservancy is hosting a screening of the 2016 documentary Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, along with a panel discussion. The event takes place at 2 p.m. at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre at 4401 West 8th Street in mid-city Los Angeles. Details and tickets at L.A. Conservancy website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.