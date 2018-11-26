Today’s Headlines
- More On Clash Over Metro Crenshaw/Green Line Operations Plan (LAT)
- Draft EIR Released For Hollywood Community Plan (Urbanize)
- Glendale Opens Second Phase Of L.A. River Bike Path (Glendale News Press)
- Global Warming Adaptation Is Local (LAT)
- West L.A. VA Picks Developer To Build New Housing (Curbed)
- DTLA Parking Lot Being Demo-ed For Gehry Grand Project (Curbed)
- Carnage: Wrightwood Area Car Crash Kills One Person (Daily News)
…Car Crash Seriously Injures Six People Near Lake Balboa (Daily News)
- LAT Repeats Climate Denier Site WUWT Story On Paradise Fire Road Diet
…Real Paradise Fire Evacuation Story Is Much More Complicated (Sacto Bee)
