Election Day November 2018 Open Thread

Today is election day. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has called this “the most important election of your life.” Though it’s not a presidential election year, there are many key races that impact livability concerns that Streetsblog readers care about.

President Donald Trump’s administration is blocking transit funds. Democratic Congressmember Earl Blumenauer is pledging that Democrats will fix the administration’s “incoherent” transit policy.

Streetsblog’s nonprofit status means that the site does not endorse candidates, but Streetsblog has endorsed a couple of important ballot measures:

No on Proposition 6 – Prop 6 is a Republican-led effort to repeal S.B. 1, California’s recent 12-cent gas tax increase. Statewide, S.B. 1 raises about $5 billion each year, of this about $760 million for transit projects. What is especially troubling about Prop 6 is that it would make it nearly impossible to ever increase fuel taxes or tolls to fund transportation projects.

– Prop 6 is a Republican-led effort to repeal S.B. 1, California’s recent 12-cent gas tax increase. Statewide, S.B. 1 raises about $5 billion each year, of this about $760 million for transit projects. What is especially troubling about Prop 6 is that it would make it nearly impossible to ever increase fuel taxes or tolls to fund transportation projects. Yes on Measure W – Measure W is an L.A. County parcel tax to fund projects to detain and clean runoff water; projects would emphasize green, nature-based, multi-benefit projects. The new tax would raise an estimated $300 million annually.

For more on Proposition 10 – which would allow cities to broaden rent control – read today’s piece by Sahra Sulaiman.

For more Streetsblog election analysis, listen to last week’s SGV Connect podcast.

Undecided voters might want to check out election guides created by Bike the Vote L.A., Curbed, the Los Angeles Times, or many others.

Numerous L.A. County transit agencies are offering free rides all day today: Access Services, Baldwin Park Transit, LADOT, Long Beach Transit, Metro, Pasadena Transit, and Santa Clarita Transit. Metro Bike Share is also offering free rides; use the promo code 1162018 to get one free 30-minute ride.

So, readers, have you voted today? How did it go? Why do you vote? What races are you most interested in – or worried about? Let us know in the comments.