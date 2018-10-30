Broad Coalition Rallies Against Proposition 6

More than a hundred people rallied this morning at North Hollywood Red Line Station urging voters to reject Proposition 6.

Proposition 6 is a ballot measure that would repeal Senate Bill 1 (S.B. 1), last year’s statewide 12-cent gas tax increase. Statewide S.B. 1 raises about $5 billion each year, of this about $760 million for transit projects. What is especially pernicious about Proposition 6 is that it would basically make it nearly impossible in the future to ever raise fuel taxes or tolls to fund transportation projects. If it passes, a ballot referendum would be required to raise fuel taxes, tolls, or other transportation user fees. Many have pointed out that Prop 6 is a Republican Party ploy to try to drive up turnout among anti-tax conservatives.

Calling this election “the most important election of your life,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti decried Prop 6, stating that, if it passes, L.A. County would “hit the brakes” on “over 900 projects.” L.A. City Councilmember Paul Krekorian called Prop 6 proponents “penny-wise and pound-foolish” because “pennies a day” worth of taxes will result in billions of dollars worth of improvements. Among these projects, Krekorian cited two nearby: Metro Orange Line upgrades (under construction) and Van Nuys light rail (expected to break ground in 2021).

Carolyn Coleman of the League of California Cities emphasized public safety in maintaining and repairing structurally deficient bridges. Coleman also acknowledged the need for bipartisanship, stating that “there are no Republican potholes, no Democrat potholes.”

Rounding out the speakers were several labor union leaders and the head of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. These two sides don’t agree on a lot of issues, but they are both urging voters to reject Prop 6.

More than a hundred people showed up for this morning’s rally against Prop 6. The crowd was predominantly men and women representing labor, and also included local electeds, environmentalists, business groups, livability advocates, and others.

The L.A. rally was not as photogenic as last weekend’s San Francisco ride responding to an Orange County politician’s claim that Prop 6 opponents are “forcing you to take bikes, get on trains… [which] does not work with my hair and heels.” It nonetheless showed broad support for rejecting the cynical partisan Prop 6.

All of the California Streetsblog sites – California, San Francisco, and Los Angeles – have endorsed voting No on Proposition 6.