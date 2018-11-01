SGV Connect Election Special: Prop 6, Prop 10 and Measure W

If you haven’t voted yet, be sure to check out this week’s edition of SGV Connect. Our usual co-hosts, Damien and Kris, are joined by Joe Linton and Estuardo Mazariegos to discuss Measure W and ballot Propositions 6 and 10.

Proposition 6 would repeal a portion of the gas tax passed a couple of years ago. The tax mostly funds repairs to the state’s transportation infrastructure, with a portion going to transit operations as well. Streetsblog L.A. urges voters to oppose the proposition and support transportation funding.

Measure W is a parcel tax that would raise $300 million for projects to detain and clean runoff water; projects would emphasize green, nature-based, multi-benefit projects. Full disclosure, Streetsblog L.A. is urging voters to Vote Yes on W.

Proposition 10 revokes the “Costa Hawkins” Act which restricts municipalities’ ability to impose rent control regulations. Streetsblog has no official position on this, although as you can tell from the interview, much of our staff support the proposition.

If you didn’t apply for a “vote by mail” ballot, Kris discusses some of the ways that agencies and businesses are providing free trips on election day, from ride-share companies to L.A. Metro.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Foothill Transit is not responsible, nor were they consulted, for the content of this podcast.