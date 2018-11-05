This Week In Livable Streets
Election Day is tomorrow! Transit Oriented L.A., Donald Shoup, Pomona Gold Line, Temple Street, MyFig, Arcadia bike plans, and much more this week!
- Tuesday 11/6 – Tomorrow is election day – vote like your life depends on it! Streetsblog endorses No on Prop 6 and Yes on Measure W. Metro and several other L.A. County transit agencies are offering election day free rides on bus, train, and/or bike-share.
- Tuesday 11/6 – The Pomona Valley Bicycle Coalition invites folks to a Pomona Gold Line Station Social – to review draft plans and provide feedback on how to improve access to the city’s coming-soon Metro Gold Line station. The social will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Day One Pomona at Madison Elementary at 1351 S. Main Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Tuesday 11/6 – The Sierra Club Angeles Chapter Transportation Committee’s Mike Clark will host a discussion on L.A. public transit, including current projects, challenges, future plans, legislation, etc. The event will take place from tomorrow at 7-8:30 p.m. at Stories Books and Cafe at 1716 W. Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/7 – The city of Arcadia is hosting a meeting for feedback on planned bikeways. Arcadia is planning a citywide bicycle network including bicycle lanes, routes, signs, bike racks, and intersection upgrades. Give your feedback from 5-7 p.m. at the Arcadia City Library at 20 W. Duarte Road. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 11/7 – The Rampart Village Neighborhood Council Planning, Parks, Public Works, and Land Use Committee will host a conversation on Temple Street Traffic Safety. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the RVNC office at St. Anne’s, suite 236, at 155 N. Occidental Boulevard. For details see flier or email Rachel Rose Luckey at RachelRoseLuckeyRVNC [at] gmail.com.
- Thursday 11/8 – The Urban Land Institute will host Transit Oriented Los Angeles – a one-day conference taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum at 100 N. Central Avenue in Little Tokyo. Full program details and purchase tickets via ULI website.
- Thursday 11/8 – Metro will be hosting three community meetings on the L.A. River Bike Path ~8-mile gap closure project to extend the bikeway from Maywood through Vernon and downtown L.A. and into Elysian Valley. Tonight’s meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. in the plaza level of Metro Headquarters at 1 Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown Los Angeles. Meetings continue next week Tuesday 11/13 in Boyle Heights, and Thursday 11/15 in Maywood. More information at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 11/10 – The L.A. Public Library’s BEST Friends (the Friends of the Business and Economics and Science and Technology Departments) will host a lunch with parking guru Dr. Donald Shoup speaking on his new book, Parking and the City. The program is free. Lunch is $17 (members) and $20 (non-members). The event will take place at noon in Meeting Room A, Central Library, 630 W. 5th Street in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 11/10 – Bike SGV and Top Billing Entertainment will host a Glendora #BikeSaturdays beginner-friendly bike ride in that city’s bicycle friendly business district. Riders are encouraged to dress up as their favorite theater, movie, or storybook character. Dress up to receive an extra raffle ticket! Meet at Glendora Village Bus Plaza at 160 N. Glendora Avenue. Details at Facebook event or eventbrite.
- Sunday 11/11 – The Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition will host an easy guided bike tour of the new MyFigueroa complete street project. Meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Exposition Park Rose Gardens, just south of the Exposition/USC Metro Expo Line Station at 701 Exposition Boulevard. Ride rolls out at 1 p.m. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.