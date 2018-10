Today’s Headlines

Want To Support Climate Action? Stop Driving L.A. (Curbed)

It’s Walk To School Day (Daily News)

Long Beach Police Responsible For Over Half Of Metro Rail Arrests (LB Post)

Carnage: Transit Bus Crash Kills Bicyclist In Oxnard (Biking in L.A.)

…Driver Crashes Into, Kills Motorcyclist In Winnetka Crash (Daily News, ABC)

…Amtrak Train Strikes, Kills Pedestrian In Anaheim (LAT)

Prop 6 Will Decide: Cheaper Gas or Better Roads? (LAist)

