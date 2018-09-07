New Video and Map Reveal L.A. Streetcar Transit History

1926 L.A. Pacific Electric streetcar map by Jake Berman
1926 L.A. Pacific Electric streetcar map by Jake Berman

There are some interesting recent pieces that tell some things about L.A.’s transit history, and how it shaped the city Angelenos move through today.

For your Friday enjoyment, watch City Beautiful’s new YouTube video on the history of L.A.’s once-extensive streetcar systems. Streetsblog USA makes a nice cameo!

Readers may have spotted this at RedditL.A. Taco, and Curbed, but you read it here fourth! Check out Jake Berman’s sleek new map (at top of post) of L.A.’s streetcar lines at their peak. Purchase your own prints via Berman’s Etsy page.

  • The map is lovely but the video mixes up the seperate Los Angeles Railway (Yellow Car) and Pacific Electric (Red Car) systems.

    The LARy. Was narrow-gauge and operated within the confines of the City of Los Angeles. Visitors to the Eco-Village can see the remnants of a turning track at the adjacent lot on the corner of Bimini and West 1st.

    The Pacific Electric was a standard-gauge Interurban system that ran to other cities and counties in Southern California. It was a subsidary of the Southern Pacific Railroad which has since merged into the Union Pacific. Much of its rail network is still in place, but has thankfully been purchased by what is now Metro and the other transportation authorities in the SCAG area. The Expo Line and the Blue Line and the Orange Line were built partially on these tracks, while Metrolink runs trains from Los Angeles to North Pomona via El Monte on the former PE ROW.

    A better researched video for the history of what happened is entitled “This was the Pacific Electric” and is narrated by Stephanie Edwards:

    https://youtu.be/aiLGui8fxiw

