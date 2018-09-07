New Video and Map Reveal L.A. Streetcar Transit History

There are some interesting recent pieces that tell some things about L.A.’s transit history, and how it shaped the city Angelenos move through today.

For your Friday enjoyment, watch City Beautiful’s new YouTube video on the history of L.A.’s once-extensive streetcar systems. Streetsblog USA makes a nice cameo!

Readers may have spotted this at Reddit, L.A. Taco, and Curbed, but you read it here fourth! Check out Jake Berman’s sleek new map (at top of post) of L.A.’s streetcar lines at their peak. Purchase your own prints via Berman’s Etsy page.