Today’s Headlines
- Purple Line Transit Plan Is a Needed Antidote to NIMBYism (City Watch)
- Curbed Covers Boring Company Dodgers Tunnel Public Input Meeting
- Supporters Praise L.A. City’s Obama Boulevard Re-Name (LAT)
- Affordable TOD Housing Under Construction At Expo/Western (Urbanize)
- Metro Encouraging People to Help with Bus Route Planning with Online Tool (The Source)
- Office Complex Under Construction At Expo Culver City Station (Urbanize)
- Los Feliz NC Pens Letter Asking Councilmember How Many Traffic Deaths Are Acceptable (Alissa Walker/Twitter)
- LAT Readers: Dems Who Oppose Gas Tax Are “Betraying Their Party and Taxpayers”
Streetsblog will not be publishing tomorrow or Monday – for a long Labor Day weekend. See you Tuesday.
