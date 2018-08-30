Today’s Headlines

Purple Line Transit Plan Is a Needed Antidote to NIMBYism (City Watch)

Curbed Covers Boring Company Dodgers Tunnel Public Input Meeting

Supporters Praise L.A. City’s Obama Boulevard Re-Name (LAT)

Affordable TOD Housing Under Construction At Expo/Western (Urbanize)

Metro Encouraging People to Help with Bus Route Planning with Online Tool (The Source)

Office Complex Under Construction At Expo Culver City Station (Urbanize)

Los Feliz NC Pens Letter Asking Councilmember How Many Traffic Deaths Are Acceptable (Alissa Walker/Twitter)

LAT Readers: Dems Who Oppose Gas Tax Are “Betraying Their Party and Taxpayers”

Streetsblog will not be publishing tomorrow or Monday – for a long Labor Day weekend. See you Tuesday.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA