Today’s Headlines

Carnage: “Several” Drivers Hit-and-Run Killed South L.A. Cyclist (Daily News)

Cyclist Ride For Last Week’s Hit-and-Run Victims (CiclaValley, Curbed, ABC7, NBC4)

Metro Riders Sound Off On Train/Bus Delays (SGV Tribune)

Little Tokyo Begins Street Improvements Project (Urbanize)

L.A. Needs To Build More Housing Now (Curbed)

Fair Housing Act Did Not End Segregation In L.A. (Curbed)

Garcetti Proposes $20M Emergency Homeless Shelters (Daily News)

L.A. Times Moving To El Segundo (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA