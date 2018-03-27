Today’s Headlines
- By Sahra Sulaiman
- What Counts as ‘Real’ City Planning? (CityLab)
- Inside the Tax Bill’s $25 Billion Oil Company Bonanza (PSMag)
- Earthjustice looks at the EJ issues involved in fight to keep a gas plant out of Oxnard
- California to sue over citizenship question on Census, says Becerra (L.A. Times)
- 31 people have applied to be L.A.’s next Chief of Police (L.A. Times)
- Waymo buys 20,000 Jaguars for self-driving ride-hailing service because nothing says first-mile/last-mile like Jaguar (L.A. Times); Uber ordered to take its self-driving cars off Arizona roads (NYT)
- More on the Blue Line shutdown planned for 2019 (Curbed)
- DWP was topping off Silver Lake’s lake with drinking water. They’re going to stop doing that now. (Curbed)
- USC planning professor Lisa Schweitzer calls for reason as #housingtwitter debates get mired in ad hominems, is immediately told she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. (here, here, here)
