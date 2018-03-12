This Week in Livable Streets
West Santa Ana Branch Metro light rail meetings, LimeBike in Monrovia, Marathon Crash Ride, Tour de Watts – all this week.
- Starting today, Monday 3/12 – Metro hosts a new round of meetings to get input on the West Santa Ana Branch light rail project, with a focus on possible new routing through downtown Los Angeles. Meetings will take place today from 3-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. First Street in Little Tokyo. Meetings continue Saturday 3/17 in Bell, Tuesday 3/13 in Artesia, and Monday 3/19 in Downey. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Saturday 3/17 – Move Monrovia, LimeBike and the city of Monrovia host GoMonrovia Community LimeBike kick-off event from 9-11 a.m. at Library Park at 321 S. Myrtle Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 3/17 – Tour de Watts. Join Los Ryderz for a 12-mile voyage through sections of Watts, Lynwood, and South Gate. The group will begin gathering at Ted Watkins Memorial Park on 103rd St and Central Ave at 9:30 a.m. and will roll out at 10:45 a.m. sharp. Arrive with enough time to check your ride and make sure it’s good to go.
- Sunday 3/18 – Unofficially, there will be a Marathon Crash Ride 2018 starting at 3 a.m. from Tang’s Donuts at 4341 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. It is not a race and not sanctioned by the L.A. Marathon, but will feature an LAPD escort. Details at Facebook event.
- Do you have your ticket for next week’s Wednesday 3/21 Streetsblog L.A. 10th Anniversary dinner?!?!? Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.
