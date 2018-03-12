This Week in Livable Streets

West Santa Ana Branch Metro light rail meetings, LimeBike in Monrovia, Marathon Crash Ride, Tour de Watts – all this week.

  • Starting today, Monday 3/12 – Metro hosts a new round of meetings to get input on the West Santa Ana Branch light rail project, with a focus on possible new routing through downtown Los Angeles. Meetings will take place today from 3-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. First Street in Little Tokyo.  Meetings continue Saturday 3/17 in Bell, Tuesday 3/13 in Artesia, and Monday 3/19 in Downey. Details at Metro’s The Source.
  • Saturday 3/17 – Move Monrovia, LimeBike and the city of Monrovia host GoMonrovia Community LimeBike kick-off event from 9-11 a.m. at Library Park at 321 S. Myrtle Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
  • Saturday 3/17Tour de Watts. Join Los Ryderz for a 12-mile voyage through sections of Watts, Lynwood, and South Gate. The group will begin gathering at Ted Watkins Memorial Park on 103rd St and Central Ave at 9:30 a.m. and will roll out at 10:45 a.m. sharp. Arrive with enough time to check your ride and make sure it’s good to go.
  • Sunday 3/18 – Unofficially, there will be a Marathon Crash Ride 2018 starting at 3 a.m. from Tang’s Donuts at 4341 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. It is not a race and not sanctioned by the L.A. Marathon, but will feature an LAPD escort. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

