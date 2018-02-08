Join Us for a 10th Birthday Party on March 21!

Join us for our 10th Anniversary Party Dinner event at on March 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 at El Paseo Inn at Olvera Street, across the street from Union Station. We’ll be looking back at 10 years of stories, advocacy, and the people that have made up a decade of Streetsblog.

We’ll also be honoring a special group of Super-Streetsie Winners for being the newsmakers and leaders that have made 10 years of Streetsblog as exciting as they’ve been. As we get closer to the event, we’ll be announcing more winners. Today, we are ready to announce four:

City Councilmember Mike Bonin

Tamika Butler, Esq.

CicLAvia

The California Endowment

Tickets are $100 per person on a sliding scale. If you can’t afford $100 or you just donated during our winter drive, feel free to slide down to a lower number. There are also sponsorship opportunities listed here. If you have a different sponsorship in mind, email damien@streetsblog.org and we’ll be happy to talk.

It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years. With your help, we look forward to celebrating 20 years in 2028!

Event sponsors include: Pocrass and De Los Reyes LLC with more to come…