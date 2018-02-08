Join Us for a 10th Birthday Party on March 21!

Photo: Sahra Sulaiman
Photo: Sahra Sulaiman

Join us for our 10th Anniversary Party Dinner event at on March 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 at El Paseo Inn at Olvera Street, across the street from Union Station. We’ll be looking back at 10 years of stories, advocacy, and the people that have made up a decade of Streetsblog.

We’ll also be honoring a special group of Super-Streetsie Winners for being the newsmakers and leaders that have made 10 years of Streetsblog as exciting as they’ve been. As we get closer to the event, we’ll be announcing more winners. Today, we are ready to announce four:

City Councilmember Mike Bonin

Tamika Butler, Esq.

CicLAvia

The California Endowment

Building support for a Great Street is a lot like chess, right Mike?
Bonin enjoys a round of chess at CicLAvia “Culver City Meets Venice” in 2015. (see what we did there?)

Tickets are $100 per person on a sliding scale. If you can’t afford $100 or you just donated during our winter drive, feel free to slide down to a lower number. There are also sponsorship opportunities listed here. If you have a different sponsorship in mind, email damien@streetsblog.org and we’ll be happy to talk.

It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years. With your help, we look forward to celebrating 20 years in 2028!

Event sponsors include: Pocrass and De Los Reyes LLC with more to come…

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Celebrate 5 Years of Streetsblog Los Angeles

By Damien Newton |
Join us on April 27th at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake home of Deborah Murphy for our 5th birthday party and a celebration of our 2012 Streetsie Award winners. As our guests, you will enjoy a gourmet “StreetsCuisine” meal prepared by Cuisine in the City at a historic hilltop house designed by J.R. Davidson […]

The Week in Livable Streets Events

By Damien Newton |
Big week. Let’s get right to it. CicLAvia! Tuesday – The Century City Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual transportation summit, with the usual mix of heavy hitters and Century City power brokers. You can get all the details for this 7:30 am meeting, here. Tuesday – It’s the next stop on the Buscaino/Englander […]