  • Don’t Widen Freeways, Make Buses Better (LAT)
  • Transit-Oriented Development? More Like Transit Rider Displacement (LAT)
  • CEQA Changes Could Help Speed Up Expo Line (Curbed)
    California Got CEQA Changes Right, Almost (NRDC)
  • San Dimas, Pomona Sue Foothill Gold Line Authority Over Design Changes (SGV Tribune)
  • Biking in L.A. Makes Case For Hollywood Neighbors Supporting Bike Lanes
  • Roland Curtis Affordable Housing Rising By Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Speaks Out Against Metro’s 710 Freeway Widening Plan (Los Angelist YouTube)
  • Omnitrans Bus Ridership Up 1.7 Percent In January 2018
  • After Bike Lawsuits L.A. Plans To Fix Bike “Paths” (NBC)
    writer doesn’t know difference between bike path vs. bike lane, or where incidents took place
  • Car Chase Ends With Truck Driving In Gold Line Tunnel In Boyle Heights (Daily News, ABC7)

