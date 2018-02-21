Today’s Headlines
- Don’t Widen Freeways, Make Buses Better (LAT)
- Transit-Oriented Development? More Like Transit Rider Displacement (LAT)
- CEQA Changes Could Help Speed Up Expo Line (Curbed)
California Got CEQA Changes Right, Almost (NRDC)
- San Dimas, Pomona Sue Foothill Gold Line Authority Over Design Changes (SGV Tribune)
- Biking in L.A. Makes Case For Hollywood Neighbors Supporting Bike Lanes
- Roland Curtis Affordable Housing Rising By Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
- L.A. Speaks Out Against Metro’s 710 Freeway Widening Plan (Los Angelist YouTube)
- Omnitrans Bus Ridership Up 1.7 Percent In January 2018
- After Bike Lawsuits L.A. Plans To Fix Bike “Paths” (NBC)
…writer doesn’t know difference between bike path vs. bike lane, or where incidents took place
- Car Chase Ends With Truck Driving In Gold Line Tunnel In Boyle Heights (Daily News, ABC7)
