This Week In Livable Streets
Metro and T-Committee meetings, Moving L.A., Forward town hall, SGV greenways and Stop the CARnage rides – all this week.
- Wednesday 2/14 – The L.A. City Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss various transportation issues, including a motion directing LADOT to develop a specific implementation strategy for Vision Zero. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday-Thursday 2/14-15 – The Metro board committee meetings will discuss and vote in advance of the March 1st full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports at Metro meeting website.
- Saturday 2/17 – BikeSGV will host its SGVgreenways Exploratory Ride. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Walnut Creek Nature Park at 701 Frazier Street in Baldwin Park. The ride will explore segments of Walnut Creek and Big Dalton Wash – major tributaries of the San Gabriel River – and proposed future multi-use greenways that will provide protected, off-street routes for people to bike, walk, skate and stroll. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 2/17 – SAFE and Finish the Ride host “STOP the CARnage: A Rolling Protest for Safer Streets,” a ride retracing Damian Kevitt’s 2013 ride where he was left for dead by a hit-and-run driver. Meet at 9 a.m. at 4810 W. Sunset Blvd in Hollywood. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 2/17 – Streetsie award nominee California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman will host The Future of Los Angeles: Moving L.A. Forward, a town hall discussion on upcoming projects fostering sustainable transportation in the region. The meeting takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Glendale Transportation Center at 400 W. Cerritos Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.