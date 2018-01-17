Today’s Headlines

Downtown Has Not Given Up On Arts District Subway Station (Curbed)

Metro Releases Final EIR For Union Station Forecourt/Esplanade (The Source)

Carnage: Man Killed In Woodland Hills Car Crash (Daily News)

Red Line Reader Looks Into Expo Line Capacity

Mariachi Plaza Joint Development: Affordable Housing, Pocket Park (Urbanize)

LimeBike DoBi Bike-Share Comes To Cal State Northridge (LimeBike)

…Westside Bike-Share Systems Plan Integration (Bicycling in L.A.)

CA High-Speed Rail Costs Revised Upward (KPCC)

CA Cap-and-Trade Program May Be Too Successfull (LAT)

