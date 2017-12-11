This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

Permanent Supportive Housing at the L.A. City Planning Commission, bike-share at L.A. City Transportation Committee, Crenshaw art, Tom Bradley documentary, autonomous vehicles, holiday bicycling, and more.

  • Tuesday 12/12 – De LaB hosts a presentation by Lauren Halsey on her proposed Crenshaw District Hieroglyph Project public art installation. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Rios Clementi Hale’s new Leimert Park studio at 3101 W. Exposition Place, very close to the Metro Expo Line Crenshaw Station. For details and to register for the free event, go to Eventrbite.
  • Tuesday 12/12 – Caltrans is hosting a two-day Autonomous Vehicle Policy Summit. The public is invited to attend the concluding report out session taking place at 5 p.m. at Caltrans District 7 headquarters room 01.037 at 100 Main Street in downtown L.A. Details at event flier.
  • Wednesday 12/13 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main St.) in downtown L.A. On the agenda are dockless bike-share (or “DoBi” – pronounced “dough bee”), inter-agency bus transfers, and more.
  • The California Endowment screens Bridging the Divide this Wednesday
    The California Endowment screens Bridging the Divide this Wednesday

    Wednesday 12/13 – The California Endowment hosts “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race” as part of the March on Washington Film Festival. The free program will features the documentary screening, then a panel discussion on Mayor Bradley’s legacy. Make reservations at Eventbrite. Details at Facebook event.

  • Thursday 12/14 – Abundant Housing is urging Angelenos to speak in support of the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) ordinance at this week’s City Planning Commission hearing. The PSH would remove regulatory barriers that impair the construction of new supportive housing. The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. at City Council Chambers room 340 at City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda and Facebook event.
  • Sunday 12/17 – Walk Bike Glendale and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a Holiday Bike Ride. The ride meets at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. departure from Nibley Park at 1103 E. Mountain Street in Glendale. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar

This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
Support the Mar Vista Great Streets project at a critical neighborhood council meeting tomorrow night. Other events this week include Toxic Tour leader training, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza redevelopment, bus service changes, Summer Train Fest and more.

This Week in Livable Streets

By Joe Linton |
This week is your last chance for Metro’s community meetings on its draft sales tax expenditure plan: Metro meetings take place this week in Paramount, South L.A., and online. Re:code L.A. also wraps up its series of forums with a virtual meeting. There are even more Metro meetings, with the agency’s monthly Board of Directors meeting […]