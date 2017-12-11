This Week In Livable Streets
Permanent Supportive Housing at the L.A. City Planning Commission, bike-share at L.A. City Transportation Committee, Crenshaw art, Tom Bradley documentary, autonomous vehicles, holiday bicycling, and more.
- Tuesday 12/12 – De LaB hosts a presentation by Lauren Halsey on her proposed Crenshaw District Hieroglyph Project public art installation. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Rios Clementi Hale’s new Leimert Park studio at 3101 W. Exposition Place, very close to the Metro Expo Line Crenshaw Station. For details and to register for the free event, go to Eventrbite.
- Tuesday 12/12 – Caltrans is hosting a two-day Autonomous Vehicle Policy Summit. The public is invited to attend the concluding report out session taking place at 5 p.m. at Caltrans District 7 headquarters room 01.037 at 100 Main Street in downtown L.A. Details at event flier.
- Wednesday 12/13 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall, room 1010, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main St.) in downtown L.A. On the agenda are dockless bike-share (or “DoBi” – pronounced “dough bee”), inter-agency bus transfers, and more.
Wednesday 12/13 – The California Endowment hosts “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race” as part of the March on Washington Film Festival. The free program will features the documentary screening, then a panel discussion on Mayor Bradley’s legacy. Make reservations at Eventbrite. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 12/14 – Abundant Housing is urging Angelenos to speak in support of the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) ordinance at this week’s City Planning Commission hearing. The PSH would remove regulatory barriers that impair the construction of new supportive housing. The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. at City Council Chambers room 340 at City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda and Facebook event.
- Sunday 12/17 – Walk Bike Glendale and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a Holiday Bike Ride. The ride meets at 5:30 p.m. for a 6 p.m. departure from Nibley Park at 1103 E. Mountain Street in Glendale. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.