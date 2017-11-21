Proposed 2018 Metro TAP Changes Are Effectively A Minor Fare Hike

Metro is proposing several changes to TAP card payment in 2018 - including eliminating tokens and increasing TAP card cost to $2
Metro is proposing several changes to TAP card payment in 2018 - including eliminating tokens and increasing TAP card cost to $2

Last week the Metro board of directors Finance, Budget and Audit Committee took the first steps to approve modifications to TAP fare payment that would result in a relatively minor fare increase.

The TAP changes proposal goes by the somewhat opaque description of “Transfer on 2nd Boarding.”

In June 2015, the Metro board approved a regional interagency transfer (IAT) policy (staff report) that proposed shifting interagency transfers from paper to electronic TAP cards. Inter-agency transfers would be, for example transferring from the Metro Gold Line train to a Foothill Transit bus.

In 2015, Metro analysis found that shifting transfers from cash to electronic media would have an adverse impact on low-income riders. To address this, Metro approved “a comprehensive Marketing and Outreach campaign including dissemination of up to 1 million TAP cards to customers.”

Since 2015, Metro has been developing software changes to support all-electronic interagency transfers.

The transfer on second boarding policy proposal (staff report) before the Metro board includes four changes to fare payment:

  • Eliminate paper interagency transfers: Interagency transfers remain available, but only when fare is paid via TAP card. Interagency transfers will be available for 2.5 hours after initial boarding; this is the same as Metro transfers today.
  • Eliminate day passes: Instead of day passes, riders would instead pay for subsequent same-day rides with TAP stored value, which could be added at vending machines and on buses.
  • Eliminate tokens: Per the Metro staff report, TAP cards have “caused Metro tokens to become obsolete” and further tokens are “expensive to count, handle, secure and maintain.” Tokens would be phased out over 13 months, starting with an initial two-month notification campaign, after which token sales would end, followed by a year for riders to use up existing tokens. Existing programs that provide tokens to low-income riders (Immediate Needs Program, Rider Relief Program) would replace tokens with TAP cards.
  • Charge $2 for TAP cards systemwide: TAP cards are currently $1 at vending machines and on buses, and $2 elsewhere (online, by phone, at a Metro Customer Center, etc.) Vending machine sales account for nearly three-quarters of all TAP sales, according to Metro spokesperson Rick Jager, who said vending machine sales were 72 percent for July through October 2017. Based on current sales volumes, the price hike on cards would result in an annual increase of nearly $3.7 million in TAP sales revenue: $3,600,648 from vending machine sales, and $51,756 from sales on buses. Senior, disabled, and student TAP passes are currently free and will remain so.

Overall, Metro anticipates that these changes would reduce the use of cash and increase TAP use, thereby speeding up boardings. In addition to benefiting riders, this faster boarding would allow Metro to operate more efficiently, reducing agency costs somewhat.

According to 2016 customer surveys, about 72 percent of Metro riders already currently have and use their own TAP card. Early on, TAP cards expired after three years; they now expire in ten years. Though the cost of a TAP card would double for new purchases, current TAP holders would not be affected for several years, and, in Metro’s words, “the cost of the card, amortized over ten years, is quite low.”

Next week, the full Metro board is expected to approve sending the TAP proposal to a required public hearing on January 17, 2018. After that hearing, the board would vote on approving the changes. If approved by the board, the changes are expected to be implemented in Spring 2018.

Readers – what do you think? Will the TAP changes affect you? How do you think they will impact ridership and rider convenience? Any readers out there still using Metro tokens? Add your comments below – and plan to attend the January 17 hearing.

  • Sean

    The only problem with this is, unless you live near a rail line or the orange line where do you buy and reload these TAP cards. You can call or go online but the fare doesn’t actually hit your TAP card for 24 hours.

  • P.

    There are vendors all over the county who can reload your tap card and the fare will be immediately available. Also reloading on buses works too. it is only online and over the phone reloading where there may be a delay.

    https://www.taptogo.net/TAPLocator2

  • Lorenzo Mutia

    I hope they expand plans to include 7-11s as vendor sites. I recall them only being included along Wilshire Blvd and Vermont Av- bc of the future all-door boarding plan for their Rapid lines.

  • Lorenzo Mutia

    I don’t really understand the logic of them killing the day pass. I’m guessing it’s costing them more to keep it than to have.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Opposition and Confrontation at Metro Fare Increase Hearing

By Joe Linton |
On Saturday, Metro held a public hearing on proposed changes to its fare policy. Metro is proposing to raise its $1.50 base transit fare to $1.75 starting September 2014. From there, it would be raised again to $2.00 in 2017, and to $2.25 in 2020. This would include a 90-minute free transfer, but only when the […]

Metro Fare Increase Postponed, Will Take Effect September 15th

By Joe Linton |
In a change that’s more procedural than policy-driven, Metro has slightly postponed its fare increase that had been approved for September 1. The new fares will take effect on Monday, September 15th. The fare increase was approved at Metro’s May board meeting. Base bus/train fare will increase 17 percent, going from $1.50 to $1.75. Senior […]

Metro Approves 25 Cent Base Fare Increase To $1.75 In September 2014

By Joe Linton |
Just over four hours into its marathon monthly board meeting, the Metro Board of Directors approved its much debated fare increase. Metro’s base transit fare will increase from $1.50 to $1.75 in September 2014. Weekly and monthly passes, and senior and disabled fares will also undergo similar increases. The fare increase motion passed with twelve […]

Metro Piloting Fast, Convenient All-Door Boarding on Wilshire Rapid Bus

By Joe Linton |
Metro is in its third week of an all-door boarding pilot at two stops on the 720 Wilshire Rapid Bus line. Riders can take advantage of all-door boarding mornings westbound at Wilshire/Vermont and afternoons eastbound at Wilshire/Westwood. Streetsblog checked out how it was working this morning, and it looks great! Here’s how Metro’s trial works: Signage […]

Metro Planning Committee Approves Bike-Share Fare Structure

By Joe Linton |
Metro’s Planning and Programming Committee approved the proposed bike-share fare structure. Three payment options would be offered: a $20 monthly pass, a $40 annual “flex pass,” or $3.50 per half-hour for walk-up single use. For further Metro bike-share fare details see earlier SBLA coverage on the proposal. Metro boardmembers Mike Bonin and Hilda Solis expressed “sticker […]