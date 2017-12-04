Today’s Headlines
- Foothill Gold Line Extension Groundbreaking (Urbanize, The Source, KPCC, SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Woman Passenger Killed In Multi-Car Collision In Burbank (Burbank Leader)
- Exposition Park Supportive Housing Project Taking Shape (Urbanize)
- SCAQMD Orders So. Cal. Oil Refineries To Monitor, Publicize Pollution (LAT)
- Two L.A. Ordinances Would Facilitate Housing For Homeless (Urbanize)
- L.A. Cm Huizar Introduces Motion To Establish Bike Traffic School (EGP News)
- Elon Musk Reveals 405-Freeway Spine Electric Skates Scheme (SGV Tribune)
- Steve Lopez On People Leaving California For Cheaper Housing (LAT)
- Tomorrow Is Assembly District 51 Runoff Election (Bike the Vote, LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA