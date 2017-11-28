Today’s Headlines

Metro Blue/Expo Pico Station Could Be Renamed (Downtown News)

“28 By 28” Metro Projects By Olympics List Floated (Urbanize, The Source)

…Includes Closing Gaps In L.A. River Bike Path (The Source)

…Includes Closing Gaps In L.A. River Bike Path (The Source) Carnage: Mother Killed In North Hills Car Crash (Daily News)

South Pasadena Finalizes 710 Freeway Fund Wish List (SGV Tribune)

County Plans Mixed-Use Along Florence In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Car Crash Pushes Bus Into Minor Train Crash In Sun Valley (CBS)

Pedestrian Killed By Amtrak Train Near Lincoln Heights (Eastsider)

L.A. Plans To Remove Bollards From Foothill Blvd Bike Lanes (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA