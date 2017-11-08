Today’s Headlines
- Inglewood Planning For Transit-Oriented Development (Urbanize)
- Dockless Bike-Share Available In Griffith Park (KPCC)
- Operation Firefly Distributes Bike Lights (KPCC)
- 6-Story Apartments Replace Parking Lot Near Wilshire/Western (Urbanize)
- Mother And Daughter Given Probation For Fatal Hit-and-Run (Glendale News-Press)
- Brew Pub Coming To Union Station (Eater)
- Uber Predicts Flying Taxis In L.A. By 2020 (LAT, KPCC)
- Chicago Looks To Increase Bus Ridership (SB Chicago)
