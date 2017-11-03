Foothill Transit Launches New Long-Range Proterra Electric Bus Service

Foothill Transit, long a leader in adoption of electric bus technology, took an important step forward today. The agency launched service using the Proterra Catalyst E2 electric bus. The new #2600 electric bus is transporting riders on Line 280, which runs from Azusa to Punte Hills.

According to Foothill Transit, they are the first agency in the U.S. to put the new electric bus, which has a range of 254 miles, into service. From Foothill Transit’s press release:

The bus, a Proterra Catalyst E2, will charge in-route at a special docking station at the Azusa Intermodal Transit Center [located immediately north of the Gold Line Downtown Azusa Station], allowing for continuous service all day long. At a full charge, the Catalyst E2 can travel a nominal distance of 254 miles. That extended range is vital for Foothill Transit to achieve its all-electric commitment by 2030. The agency serves a geographic area over 300 square miles with 39 fixed-route bus lines, some of which have a round trip distance of over 70 miles. Foothill Transit was the first in the nation to launch the fast-charge all electric bus back in 2010. Those three initial vehicles were funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Since then the electric fleet has expanded to 32, with another 13 expected by early 2018, of which #2600 is the first to be delivered. The agency intends to keep pushing the innovation envelope as it successfully converts its 330-bus fleet over to all electric vehicles.

Following in Foothill’s footsteps, Metro and LADOT are planning to convert to all-electric bus fleets by 2030.

For more information about Foothill Transit electrification, visit the agency’s Electric Program webpage.

