The Big Lie: No, Bonin Did Not Steal Measure M Money for Vision Zero

Bonin's street safety efforts are in line with Measure M's clear multi-modal plan. Measure M promotional image via Metro
There’s a pernicious lie being spread about Councilmember Mike Bonin as part of the “Recall Bonin” campaign. This lie is a centerpiece of the campaign’s messaging and a repeated talking point on the alt-right radio program that supports the recall. As with most Big Lies it both resembles the truth enough that it might confuse people and is crazy enough that people would believe it because “hey, who would lie about something that audacious?”

The lie is that Mike Bonin stole money from Measure M that was meant for transit projects and redirected them towards Vision Zero and the safety projects in Playa del Rey and Mar Vista.

Sometimes the lie is stated vaguely, such as in the notice to file for recall which states, “To pay for these unpaid projects, he has raided the coffers of Measure M, meant for mass transit and repairing damaged streets without asking voters.”

Other times it is more specific, such as on this Recall Bonin webpage: “To make matters worse, Councilman Mike Bonin, led a vote in the Transportation Committee to reallocate two thirds of the funds for Measure M passed last November by the city voters for mass transportation to their Vision Zero plan.”

These statements are lies.

They cannot be considered mere confusion or misstatements, because people (myself – Damien – included) have tried to correct the record with KFI and Recall Bonin proponents. While it may be politically expedient to spread this lie, it does not make it true. It is a lie. Someone that tells it to you is either a liar or has been lied to.

Let’s break down what’s really going on here.

First, that Measure M funds have been misused for the road diet projects in Playa del Rey (or Venice Blvd) is the easiest to debunk. This lie was raised at a June Westchester/Playa Neighborhood Council meeting, and was included in Keep L.A. Moving’s lawsuit which alleges “Measure M funds were, in fact, used for all of the aforementioned changes to Vista Del Mar, Culver, Jefferson and Pershing…”

A simple understanding of the Measure M timeline disproves this lie.

The Playa Del Rey safety improvement projects were implemented in June 2017.  Mar Vista’s Venice Boulevard improvements were implemented February through May 2017. L.A. County began collecting Measure M sales tax on July 1, 2017.

Both projects were already on the ground before Measure M started.

The Bigger Lie, that Bonin has somehow stolen Measure M transit funds for Vision Zero takes a little more explaining.

In 2016, L.A. County voters were asked to approve Measure M, a sales tax increase that would fund a variety of transportation projects. The budget for Measure M is locked in by voters and cannot be changed without either voter approval or a super-majority of the Metro Board of Directors (where Bonin is one of 13 votes).

However, 17 percent of the budget for Measure M is for “local return,” which is monies that Metro passes along to cities in proportion to their population. Of that 17 percent, one percent can only be used for transit projects, leaving 16 percent of cities’ local return budget to spend on local transportation projects – which range from road and sidewalk repair, to traffic signals, to bike lanes, etc. L.A. City has roughly 40 percent of the population of L.A. County, so the city’s local return ends up accounting for  roughly six percent (40 percent of 16 percent) of the overall Measure M budget.

Data via the proposed ordinance for the Metro Transportation Improvement Plan outlining the expenditures for Measure M. Passed in 2016. Click on the image and scroll to page 24.
L.A.’s 15-member city council votes on how to spend the city’s local return funding.

At the city council Transportation Committee, and then the full city council, there was a debate over what percent of the city’s Measure M local return should be spent on Vision Zero projects. The city council approved a motion, proposed by Bonin and councilmember Paul Krekorian, budgeting L.A. Measure M local return funding for Vision Zero for Fiscal Year 2017-18. The Bonin/Krekorian motion allocates $22.8 million to Vision Zero. Of that $22.8 million, only $5.5 million are from Measure M; rounding out the city’s FY17-18 Vision Zero budget is funding from Measure R, S.B.1, and Prop A and about $2 million (for LAPD enforcement and safety lighting) from the city’s General Fund.

 

LAVisionZerobudget1
L.A. City Council FY2017-18 budget for Vision Zero. Note that counting only 15% of street reconstruction (see 9th row), the total drops to $22.84M. Image via earlier SBLA article.

For those keeping score, for this year for Vision Zero, L.A. is spending about 10 percent of 40 percent of 16 percent (that is about 0.64 percent) of the county’s overall Measure M sales tax revenue. Measure M Vision Zero spending underway is just $5.5 million of about $850 million in countywide Measure M revenue.

The council’s unanimous approval of Bonin and Krekorian’s Vision Zero allocation will have no impact on the various rail, bus, and highway projects funded by Measure M.

In fact, all major Measure M rail, bus, and highway projects are funded through capital categories separate from local return.

To make the Big Lie even worse, and it’s already plenty bad, the buffet of items that are under “Vision Zero” is pretty large and includes street resurfacing (“repairing damaged streets” as the recall language calls it), traffic signals, pedestrian crossings, street lighting, speed surveys, speed enforcement, public education about street safety, streetscape redesigns, curb extensions, and more.

Note that in the FY2017-18 budget, Bonin and his fellow councilmembers approved over $5 million in new funding for street resurfacing: $3.11 million from Measure M local return, and $2.06 million from S.B. 1 state gas tax revenue.

Winding down, consider the assumption behind asserting Measure M was meant narrowly “for mass transportation” or “for mass transit and repairing damaged streets.”

Bonin’s critics are wrong. Metro’s bottom-up, countywide process of developing Measure M went far beyond just cars and transit as legitimate modes in a balanced transportation system. Measure M is decidedly multi-modal, with funding for highways, streets, sidewalks, rail, bus, bike, and more. Measure M’s language is clear on this.

In the actual ordinance language approved by voters, Measure M will “Repave local streets, repair potholes, and synchronize signals; improve neighborhood streets and intersections, and enhance bike and pedestrian connections.” The Measure M ordinance specifies that local return will be spent on “communities’ transportation needs, including transit, streets and roads, storm drains, Green Streets, Active Transportation [e.g.: bicycling and walking] Projects, Complete Streets, public transit access to recreational facilities, Transit Oriented Community Investments, and other unmet transit needs.”

Among many selling points, Measure M was promoted to voters as including bicycle and pedestrian improvements; watch this Yes on M campaign video promoting (starting at 1:03) a “more livable… more bikeable” L.A. County.

Keeping pedestrians, cyclists, transit-riders, car-poolers, and drivers safe is an important part of Metro’s balanced multi-modal transportation system spelled out in Measure M.

Bonin’s critics shouldn’t try to tell Anglenos that Measure M was less than what we approved overwhelmingly.

Angelenos shouldn’t fall into the logic of Bonin’s detractors that somehow spending on Vision Zero is taking away from funding spent on L.A. drivers. Vision Zero is about safety for everyone – drivers included. Every year more than 1,000 people are killed or severely injured in L.A. traffic, more than half of these are people driving or riding in cars. Vision Zero is about ending all of L.A.’s traffic deaths. Vision Zero is not some pet project to be dismissed when real stuff – transit and cars – are discussed. Vision Zero is a key part of making sure L.A.’s transportation system serves us all.

So, in conclusion:

No, Mike Bonin did not use Measure M funds for the road diets in Playa Del Rey and Venice Blvd.

No, Mike Bonin did not thwart the will of the voters by taking transit and road expansion funds and spending it on road diets.

These things are not true, and anyone who tells you they are either hasn’t done their homework, or is lying to you and expects you not to do your homework.

  • Toddzilla

    The budget was for a lot of things! Ok ok he didn’t use it for a lot of things which we have been asking for over many years, but it wasn’t used for the road diet, the dates don’t line up! Ok ok, it was used for the road diets, but only a little bit! Squirrel!

  • D Man

    Garcetti and Bonin are using Measure M money for purposes that were not included in the description of Measure M that was on the ballot when we voted for it. Just because it was buried somewhere else doesn’t negate the deception which, of course, is how Bonin and Vision Zero operate. That, Joey, is not a lie.

    “Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan. To improve freeway traffic flow/safety; repair potholes/sidewalks; repave local streets; earthquake retrofit bridges; synchronize signals; keep senior/disabled/student fares affordable; expand rail/subway/bus systems; improve job/school/airport connections; and create jobs; shall voters authorize a Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan through a ½ ¢ sales tax and continue the existing ½ ¢ traffic relief tax until voters decide to end it, with independent audits/oversight and funds controlled locally?”

  • Alexis Edelstein

    As I write this I’m stuck in LA traffic that has only been made worse by Bonin.
    Measure M was sold to the voting public as a program to develop mass transit, fix pot holes and decrease traffic times by 15%.
    Nothing that has come from Bonin does any of those things.

    In fact Bonin/Krekorian motion allocates $22.8 million to Vision Zero. Of that $22.8 million, only $5.5 million are from Measure M. (This is from this very article)

    Additionally from an article earlier this year. City Council’s Transportation Committee (led by Bonin) voted 3-2 to allocate key Measure M funds toward the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero initiative.
    Bonin’s plan is starkly different from one put forward by city staff. A report from the city administrative officer and legislative analyst suggested that the city dedicate two-thirds of the local return money to repaving the city’s most deteriorated streets.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/la.curbed.com/platform/amp/2017/3/29/15113898/measure-m-vision-zero-pedestrian-bicyclist-safety-fatalities

    Fact is Bonin took monies from Measure M under the auspicious of Vision Zero and safe streets. Yet he has continued to fail and protect the district. He then allocated these monies to failed programs that actually increase accidents and accident rates making us all more unsafe.
    And why wasn’t any of the $5.5M used to pay for the $10,000 flashing lights crosswalk on Pacific Ave and Sunset Ave that would’ve saved Damon Shears life?

    Bonin is undeserving of holding office and incapable of making common sense decisions. His arrogance and disdain for others blinds him of clear solutions and creates more problematic situations.

    I have said this before and will continue to say this. I invite Bonin to an open and public debate on all these issues. If he has nothing to hide he should welcome the opportunity.
    Just name a time and a place and I’ll be there.
    Alexis Edelstein
    Recall Bonin

  • It was not used for the road diet. The road diets were in place before Measure M money was collected.

  • michael macdonald

    The cognitive dissonance in the insane comments below between attacking funding to eliminate traffic deaths while simultaneously attempting to exploit a the victim of traffic crash is truly astounding.

    Just about as incredible as claiming to be a “Berniecrat” while aligning oneself with right wing A.M. radio personalities and a failed politician who despises people who are homeless.

    I am starting to feel sorry for the guy, and his obsession with being heard, regardless of his allergy to facts. What a sad way to spend one’s time.

  • Joe Linton

    Please don’t drive and type at the same time.

  • Joe Linton

    You either didn’t read the article, the measure text, or you’re deceiving yourself with the false assumption that people don’t actually walk and bike to get to those trains and buses – and to connect to those jobs, schools, and airports. Metro and Measure M voters approved a multi-modal system that safely gets riders to transit. Kudos to Bonin for understanding what Angelenos actually overwhelmingly approved and taking steps to implement it.

  • Stvr

    Damien I miss your writing on this space. You are the blogfather and SBLA sorely misses you. The blog has gone into a ditch since you left (Sahra).

  • Steak

    Got to hand it to you, Alexis. To write such a long response while stuck.in a car in traffic, in violation of the law and obvious common sense, and to have it simultaneously be so boring and confusing and not actually refuting the story — that takes a special talent. Maybe politics really are your destiny.

