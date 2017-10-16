This Week In Livable Streets

Catch the latest greatest urbanist films at the 2017 New Urbanism Film Festival. Plus plenty of meetings, meetings, meetings: The Tripping Point Summit, 6th Street, Long Beach Transit re-org, Metro committees, completing the Valley’s river bike path, and more.

Tuesday 10/17 – Give your input on how the L.A. River bikeway makes its way through the San Fernando Valley. The second of two meetings will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valley Plaza Branch Library at 12311 Vanowen Street in North Hollywood. Meeting preview at CiclaValley.

Saturday 10/21 – Long Beach Transit is hosting a final public input meeting on its Systemwide Transit Analysis and Reassessment (STAR) Initiative. Meeting will be 10 a.m. to noon at Houghton Park Community Center at 6301 Myrtle Avenue in Long Beach. Additional details at The Source.

Saturday 10/21 – Investing in Place and a star-studded cast of partner organizations will host Tripping Point: The Valley Edition – a free summit designed to teach Los Angeles residents how they can advocate for accessible, green, and safe sidewalks, crosswalks, bus stops and streets. The Tripping Point takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Panorama High School at 8015 Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City. Register via splashthat for childcare, lunch and more. Share via Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.