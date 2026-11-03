Tuesday’s Headlines
Election Day, ICE, WeHo, Eagle Rock, housing vs. parking, Santa Clarita, SB79, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
9:58 AM PST on November 3, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Interivew with Bengy Mitchell, Founder of The Urban Current
"People are hungry for livable cities. More people are starting to understand urbanism and see it as a legitimate tool of resolving the unsettledness and unsteadiness they are feeling in their lives."
November 3, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Vote early! Plus meetings on Metro Sepulveda Corridor, Metro Public Safety, Pasadena complete streets, and more.
November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Pasadena, DASH bus cameras, Venice Dell, BRT construction, Measure HLA, car-nage, and more
November 2, 2026
DASH Buses to Begin Bus Stop/Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Next Week
Next week LADOT DASH bus automated cameras will begin sending warning notices - with actual $293 tickets starting on January 2, 2027
October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
ICE terror, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, LAX People Mover, D Line construction, car-nage, and more
October 30, 2026