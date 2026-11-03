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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Election Day, ICE, WeHo, Eagle Rock, housing vs. parking, Santa Clarita, SB79, car-nage, and more
9:58 AM PST on November 3, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project rendering via City of West Hollywood
  • It’s Election Daysee SBLA weekly calendar for election information links
  • ICE Detain Person At East L.A. Sheriff Station (BH Beat)
  • Court Rejects Challenge, Supports WeHo Fountain Bike/Walk/Safety (WeHo Times, Biking in L.A.)
  • In Eagle Rock, Metro BRT Could Remove 14 Trees & Plant 86 New Trees (Eastsider)
  • Some Landlords Convert Parking Into ADUs (LAT)
  • Tar Pits & Page Museum Revamp Underway (Urbanize, Beverly Press)
  • Santa Clarita Transit Extends Service To Vista Canyon Center (SCV News)
  • SCAG Releases New SB79 TOD Maps
  • Carnage: Child Killed In Hesperia Crash, Two Others Injured (KTLA)
    • Trash Truck Driver Crashes In West Whittier, Injuring Two (KTLA)
    • Tesla In Self-Drive Mode Crashes Into South El Monte Hydrant (KTLA)
  • Anaheim Looks To Revise E-Bike/E-Moto Regs (Voice of OC)

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