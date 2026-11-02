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Monday’s Headlines

Pasadena, DASH bus cameras, Venice Dell, BRT construction, Measure HLA, car-nage, and more
11:41 AM PST on November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
DASH bus - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Give Input On Pasadena Ave. & St. John Ave. Safety Project (Pasadena Now)
  • More on DASH Bus Camera Enforcement – Starts Today! (KTLA, Eastsider, Deep Arrival)
  • Councilmember Traci Park Venice Dell Machinations (Mar Vista Voice)
  • Metro to Temporarily Close 2 Blocks of Arroyo Parkway for BRT Construction (Pasadena Now)
  • Second Linton Measure HLA Lawsuit In Court This Friday (Bikas)
  • L.A. Seeks Input On New Elysian Park Master Plan (Eastsider)
  • Metro Books Gives Away Free Reading To Metro Riders (The Source)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. 110 Freeway Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Westminster Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Seven People Injured, One Critical, In Multi-Car 5 Freeway Crash Near Dodgers Stadium (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Port Hueneme Driver Critically Injures Two Young Pedestrians (KTLA)
    • WeHo Driver Crashes Into Pole and Theater, Then Flees (WeHo Times)

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