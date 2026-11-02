Monday’s Headlines
Pasadena, DASH bus cameras, Venice Dell, BRT construction, Measure HLA, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:41 AM PST on November 2, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
This Week In Livable Streets
Vote early! Plus meetings on Metro Sepulveda Corridor, Metro Public Safety, Pasadena complete streets, and more.
November 2, 2026
DASH Buses to Begin Bus Stop/Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Next Week
Next week LADOT DASH bus automated cameras will begin sending warning notices - with actual $293 tickets starting on January 2, 2027
October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
ICE terror, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, LAX People Mover, D Line construction, car-nage, and more
October 30, 2026
Five Simple Hacks to Avoid L.A. City Speed Camera Tickets
Nobody ever tells you about hack number 2! You'll never believe it!
October 29, 2026
SGV Celebrates New Fullerton Road Rail Grade Separation
After ten years of grade separation work, the road will reopen to drivers in a matter of days, with a dedication to former Congressmember Grace Napolitano.
October 29, 2026