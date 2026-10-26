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Redondo Beach Installs Curb-Protected Bike Lanes on Palos Verdes Blvd.

The entire 0.6 miles of Palos Verdes Boulevard through Redondo Beach now has a continuous bikeway including 0.4 miles of top-notch curb-protection
5:31 PM PDT on October 26, 2026
Redondo Beach Installs Curb-Protected Bike Lanes on Palos Verdes Blvd.
New concrete-curb-protected bike lanes on Palos Verdes Blvd. in Redondo Beach. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
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The city of Redondo Beach recently installed nearly a half-mile of new concrete curb-protected bike lanes along Palos Verdes Boulevard.

Palos Verdes Drive curb-protected bike lanes
Palos Verdes Boulevard protected bike lanes
Palos Verdes Blvd. bike lanes at Pacific Coast Highway
Map of Palos Verdes Blvd. bike lane project

The 0.4-mile Palos Verdes Blvd. Protected Bike Lane Project extends from Pacific Coast Highway to Irena Avenue. The city reconfigured the street, narrowing existing car lanes and adding new bike lanes that feature concrete curbs, signage, and green pavement marking in conflict areas.

These curb-protected bike lanes are the gold standard for on-street bike facilities. Redondo Beach installed its first curb-protected bike facility (part of the beach bike path) in 2015. Fewer than a dozen L.A. County cities have installed similar bikeway protection.

Recently installed unprotected bike lanes on Redondo Beach Blvd. at the Redondo/Torrance city limit

Redondo Beach also recently installed new unprotected bike lanes for two additional blocks of Palos Verdes.

The intersection of Palos Verdes Blvd. and Prospect Avenue. The bike lanes are unprotected, but the city has included some additional modest safety features: painted curb extensions with hard plastic speed bumps, and green pavement.
Palos Verdes Blvd. at Prospect

The entire 0.6 miles of Palos Verdes Boulevard through Redondo Beach now has a continuous bikeway; both ends of Redondo’s bikeway are at the Torrance city limits.

Additional brief Redondo Beach bike news:

Map of multi-city Redondo Beach Boulevard Active Transportation Corridor project – via 2024 presentation
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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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bike lanes | Safety

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