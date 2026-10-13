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Forest Lawn Drive, South Pasadena, Metro ridership, D Line, CicLAvia, Burbank, Pasadena, car-nage and more
11:39 AM PDT on October 13, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive in 2020. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LADOT & Bass Forest Lawn Drive Plan: Widen the Road (LAist)
  • South Pasadena Pauses Fremont 2-way Bikeway (South Pas Review)
  • September Daily Metro Ridership Surpassed 1 Million – First Time Since ICE Terror Surge (Reddit)
  • Metro To Temporarily Close New D Line Stations Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 (The Source)
  • More Heart of L.A. CicLAvia (Boyle Hts Beat)
  • Councilmember Jurado Scales Back Planned Broadway Bus Lanes (Reddit)
  • Salt Water Damaged Batteries Mean Fire Risks For E-Cars/Bikes/Scooters (KTLA)
  • Revamped Burbank Airport Opens (Torched, LAist, Pasadena Now, KTLA, NBC4, Daily News)
  • Metro A Line Train Strikes, Kills Pasadena Pedestrian (Pasadena Now)
  • Great Shake-Out Drill To Showcase Metrolink Quake Tech (SCV News)
  • Take Metro To Taste Of Soul This Saturday (Sentinel)
  • Santa Clarita Transit 35-Year Anniversary TAP Card (SCV News)
  • Carnage: DUI Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal 4-Car Manhattan Beach Crash (KTLA)
    • Apple Valley Driver Kills Person Walking Dog, After Another Driver Hit/Injured Dog (KTLA)
    • WeHo Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters E-Scooter Rider’s Leg (WeHo Times)
    • Glendale Driver Hits, Kills TV/Music Producer Lucian Piane (NBC4)
    • South L.A. Driver Crashes Into Sheriff Patrol Car, Injuring Two, Shearing Hydrant (KTLA)
    • Costa Mesa Driver Crashes Into Stalled Car On 73 Freeway (KTLA)
    • Speeding Ventura Driver Sentenced To 1 Year For Crash Killing Two People (KTLA)
  • Santa Ana To Overhaul Permit Parking (Voice of OC)
  • Climate-Driven High Waters Batter Long Beach, and CA Coast (LAT, LB Post, NBC4, KCAL, KABC)

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