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CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2026 – Open Thread

As usual the Heart of L.A. route, an annual early October tradition since 2010, saw tens of thousands of Angelenos smiling their way along streets closed to car traffic
9:47 AM PDT on October 13, 2026
CicLAvia Heart of L.A. 2026 – Open Thread
CicLAvia on the iconic 6th Street Viaduct - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
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This article is supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

On Sunday, CicLAvia hosted the annual Heart of L.A. event. As always, the Heart of L.A. event, an annual early October tradition since 2010, saw tens of thousands of Angelenos smiling their way along streets closed to car traffic.

The route connects neighborhoods in and around downtown Los Angeles: Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, Echo Park, and Chinatown. It features many iconic L.A. sites, including the 6th Street Viaduct, City Hall, Mariachi Plaza, Hollenbeck Park, Echo Park, and more.

Readers – how was your experience at CicLAvia?

CicLAvia riders through Boyle Heights
CicLAvia in Little Tokyo
CicLAvia on the Sixth Street Bridge
More riders on 6th Street
CicLAvia through the 2nd Street Tunnel

Next CicLAvia event will be Sunday November 15 in Pasadena.

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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Boyle Heights | CicLAvia | Downtown LA | Echo Park | Open Streets

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