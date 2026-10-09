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Friday’s Headlines

"Our love of speeding," Spring/Alameda, 6th Street Viaduct, L.A. River, wildlife crossing, car-nage, and more
9:28 AM PDT on October 9, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
L.A. City speed camera - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Can Technology Curb “Our Love of Speeding”? (LAT)
  • More On Spring/Alameda Project Groundbreaking (BOE)
  • Council Approves Accepting Funds To Maintain 6th Street Bridge (LAist)
  • L.A. Plans N. Atwater Wastewater Treatment Plant Revamp, With River Park (Urbanize)
  • 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Opening in December (KTLA, LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • LBPD Seeks Public Help In Finding Hit-and-Run Driver (KTLA)
  • Hurricane Rachel Surge Causing Ankle-Deep Flooding on Some LB Streets (LB Post)

Streetsblog L.A. will publish lightly today, and be off Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

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Photo of Joe Linton
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