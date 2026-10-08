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Thursday’s Headlines

CicLAvia this Sunday, speed cameras, Metro 71 Freeway widening, Long Beach, San Marino, Inglewood, Glendale, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
9:17 AM PDT on October 8, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
CicLAvia Heart of L.A. in 2023 - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • CicLAvia Heart Of L.A. Is This Sunday (LAist)
    • Metro B Line Sunday: Expect Delays, But No Station Closures (Metro Bluesky)
    • Metro C Line Sunday: Station Closures at Avalon, 110 Freeway (Reddit)
  • More On LB Speed Cameras Issuing Warning Ticketing Now (Spectrum1, LB Post)
  • More On L.A. City Speed Camera Program, Warnings Start Oct 26 (Beverly Press)
  • Metro Gets $25M to Help Widen Pomona 71 Freeway from 4 Lanes to 8 (MyNewsLA)
  • 163-Affordable Development Open By LB Anaheim St. Station (Urbanize)
  • 138-Unit Housing Could Replace DT Santa Monica Drive-In (Urbanize)
  • L.A. City To Approve Citing Drivers Who Block Crosswalks (Westside Current)
  • London Transport vs. L.A. Metro Staff Try to Pronounce Station Names (Reddit)
  • San Marino Looks To Reduce Speed Limit For 9 Street Segments (SM Outlook)
  • Mayor Butts Interview Covers Inglewood Transit Connector (Sentinel)
  • Nick Andert‘s Housing/Transit Voters Guide Video
  • Glendale Cuts Ribbon On La Crescenta Ave. Project (Glendale Ig)
  • Delayed LB Colorado Lagoon Project Reopens Streets (LongBeachIze)
  • Pasadena Council Debates Faster Action On Safe Streets (Colorado Blvd)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Long Beach Pedestrian (LB Post)
    • Driver Kills Santa Ana Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Adelanto Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Vigil Held For Victim In Whittier Driver vs. Restaurant Crash (NBC4, KCAL)
  • New Orleans Urbanism Reflections (Pasadena Complete Sts.)
  • CA To Plan Relocating Coastal Rail (LAT)
    • San Clemente Reopening Railside Beach Trail (LAist)
  • Record Breaking Heat To Dip Some (Daily News, KABC, Pasadena Now)

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