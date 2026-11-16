This Week In Livable Streets
Metro meetings, more Chandler bike lane changes, Sepulveda rail scoping, ESFV rail parking, and more
By Joe Linton
4:09 PM PST on November 16, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
CicLAvia Pasadena – Open Streets Open Thread
The 2.7-mile city-center route showcased businesses and architecture, and was easy to get to via Metro rail
November 16, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
CicLAvia Pasadena, ICE, elections, Metro D Line construction, Culver City, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
November 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Bikefest, CicLAvia, World Day of Remembrance, Raman, Bikes, Blue Waves, Actual Waves.
November 13, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Lots of news on the incoming mayor, and let's not forget it's a CicLAvia weekend
November 12, 2026
SGV Connect 151: Hilda Solis’ Environmental Justice Center
L.A. County Supervisor Solis reflects on the environmental hardships of the Puente area, and her 30+ year mission to bring it a new regional park and educational facility
November 10, 2026