Yesterday, CicLAvia returned to Pasadena for the first time since 2015. The mostly Colorado Boulevard route was shorter than most, just 2.7 miles. The city-center route showcased central city businesses and architecture, and was easy to get to via Metro rail.

Thousands of people participated, moving through car-free streets on bike, on foot, on skates. Several running clubs took advantage of quiet streets to host informal events.

Find additional CicLAvia Pasadena coverage at Pasadena Now.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia?