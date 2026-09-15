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This Week In Livable Streets

South Bay Transit Summit, Metro Transit Month, WeHo debate, PCH, and more
10:19 AM PDT on September 15, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
The South Bay Transit Summit is this Saturday

South Bay Transit Summit, Metro Transit Month, WeHo debate, PCH, and more.

  • This month – Move L.A. and its partners are hosting the annual So Cal Transit Month. There are lots of great transit events all month.
  • Tuesday 9/15 – At 10 a.m. Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) and other advocacy groups are giving public comment to urge the L.A. City Council to declare a state of emergency over traffic violence. Details at SAFE blog.
  • Tuesday 9/15 – Streets for All will host a 5:30 p.m. virtual West Hollywood City Council Candidate Mobility Debate. Details at SFA event page.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 9/16-17 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro Board webpage.
  • Thursday 9/17 – Caltrans will host a 6-7 p.m. meeting on PCH safety plans. Details at Malibu Times.
  • Saturday 9/12 – South Bay Forward and allies will host their free South Bay Transit Summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Torrance Transit Center at 465 Crenshaw Boulevard. Rsvp and get details at Action Network event webpage.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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