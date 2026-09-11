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Friday’s Headlines

LAX, ICE, Santa Monica, traffic violence, more parks, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
9:46 AM PDT on September 11, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Santa Monica's 17th Street curb-protected bike lanes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • SBLA Shows Off Metro LAX Station (Instagram)
  • A Year After Anti-ICE Protests, City Attorney Files Charges Against Protestors (MV Voice)
  • Santa Monica Approves Red Light Cameras, 14th Bikeway Project (SMDP, MV Voice)
  • Biking In L.A. Rants Against Traffic Violence
  • SB79 Could Help L.A. Build More Parks (Future is L.A.)
  • More On MacArthur Park Fence (L.A. Local)
  • Watch Streets For All Santa Monica Candidates Mobility Debate (YouTube)
  • Carnage: One Dead, One Injured In Norwalk 5 Freeway Crash (Daily News)
    • Driver Killed In Downtown L.A. Rollover Crash (KTLA, KABC, Eastsider)
    • Driver Crashes Into Inglewood Tatoo Shop, Injuring One Person (NBC4)
    • Trial Delayed For Malibu Driver Who Killed Four (Malibu Times)
  • State Bill Could Curb Street Takeovers (SAFE)

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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