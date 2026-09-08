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Tuesday’s Headlines

Capital Investment Program (CIP), 105 Freeway, Santa Monica red-light cameras, L.A. Climate Mobilization Office, DTLA, Pasadena, Waymo, car-nage, and more
10:24 AM PDT on September 8, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
L.A. Forward Capital Investment Program (CIP) alert
  • L.A. Forward Alert: Support L.A. Capital Investment Program (CIP) At Public Works Committee Today 2 p.m. (Instagram)
  • Feds Loan Metro $800M For 105 Freeway Widening (Spectrum1)
  • Santa Monica Council Considers Red-Light Camera Enforcement (SMDP)
  • Mayor Bass Gutted Climate Mobilization Office (Marta Segura Medium)
  • L.A. To Remove Parking For Molino Street Bike Lanes (@dtlainsider Instagram)
  • Commission Reviews Results of New Pasadena Parking Meters (Pasadena Now)
  • Shot Fired On Metro Train In LB, No One Struck (Daily News, Patch)
  • L.A. Releases Missing Middle Housing Draft (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Labor Endorsements Tell Mayoral Race Story (Torched)
  • Hilda Solis Celebrates Completion Of Colima Rd. Project Including Bike Lanes
  • Did Waymo Write This Coverage Of Waymo Expansion? (LAT)
  • Neighborhood Council Assumes Browns Creek Bike Path Planter Maintenance (VNG)
  • Carnage: Fatal 3-Car Crash On 110 Freeway In South L.A. (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Fatal LB Crash: Hit-and-Run Driver Knocks Person Onto Metro Tracks, Where Train Strikes Them (LB Post, Watchdog)
    • Fatal 5-Car 405 Freeway Crash In Bel-Air (KCAL, CCWW News, Canyon News)
    • 6-Car Ontario Freeway Crash Critically Injures Driver (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Santa Ana Cyclist (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Colton E-Bike Rider (KTLA, KABC, Biking in L.A.)
    • Driver Kills Victorville Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Several Injuries As Montebello Crash Sends Driver Into Street Vendor, Pedestrians (Eastsider)
    • Driver Crashes Into San Bernardino Taco Stand, Injures Vendors (NBC4)
    • Trial To Begin In Multi-Victim Windsor Hills High-Speed Crash (KABC, NBC4)
  • Metrolink Warns Of San Clemente Area Delays This Week (Daily News, Voice of OC)
  • Miserable Heat In This Week’s Forecast (LAT, LAist, Pasadena Now, KCAL)

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