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This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Reconnecting Communities meeting, So Cal Transit Month starts, La Crescenta Avenue opening, and more
5:08 PM PDT on August 31, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
September is Southern California Transit Month

Metro Reconnecting Communities meeting, So Cal Transit Month, La Crescenta Avenue opening, and more.

  • Monday 8/31 – Tonight at 6 p.m. Metro will host a virtual community input meeting on parts of its Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods (RCN) Initiative, funded via a 2024 federal RCN grant. Tonight’s meeting focuses on walk/bike/bus improvements slated for Southeast L.A. County, including in Norwalk, Bell Gardens, Bell, Huntington Park, Downey, Carson and unincorporated Walnut Park. Perhaps most promising is a new bike/walk connection at the south end of the Metro C Line Norwalk Station where many Metro riders choose to walk or bike along the 105 Freeway. RSVP for the virtual meeting via Eventbrite, and/or give input via a Metro survey.
  • Starts Tuesday 9/1 – Move L.A. and its partners will host the annual So Cal Transit Month. There are an assortment of transit events all month. This week, Ride In Style to win prizes!
  • Wednesday 9/2 – Metro’s Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet at 10 a.m. at Metro Gateway Plaza headquarters behind Union Station in downtown L.A. These meetings are not particularly action-packed, but they do offer good updates into Metro funding, projects, and programs. Details at Metro meeting page.
  • Thursday 9/3 – The City of Glendale will host a ribbon-cutting celebration for the its La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project, which include bike, walk, rainwater, and other upgrades. Gather starting at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting at CV Church, 4001 La Crescenta Avenue. Event details at city project webpage and flier. Project photos at SBLA coverage back in July and December.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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