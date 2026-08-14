Eyes on the Street: New Concrete-Curb-Protected Bikeway on Clark Avenue in Long Beach

The city of Long Beach recently completed phase 1 of its Clark Avenue Complete Street Project. The project included resurfacing, new bike lanes, new/improved ADA-compliant sidewalks, enhanced bus stops, and improved crosswalks. Clark runs north-south just east of Long Beach Airport and south of the city of Lakewood.

The Clark project added one mile of new protected bike lanes, extending from Conant Street to Spring Street. The bike lanes are protected by new concrete curbs, similar to a half dozen other Long Beach bikeways (and top quality protected bike lanes in Santa Monica, downtown L.A., Pomona, and Culver City).

New Clark Avenue protected bike lane at Spring Street. Construction is currently continuing south of Spring (visible in center of photo).

Clark Avenue remains a construction zone as the city is now installing multimodal improvements immediately to the south. Spanning two miles from Spring to Anaheim Street, Clark Avenue Complete Street Project phase 2 includes a mix of protected and unprotected bike lanes, resurfacing, and bus/walk/access/drainage upgrades.

Phase 2 construction is expected to be finished in early 2027.

New Clark Avenue curb-protected bike lanes.